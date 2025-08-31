India suspends all postal mails to US

India today announced the complete suspension of postal mails to the United States.

"In view of the ongoing inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail and in the absence of defined regulatory mechanisms, it has been decided to completely suspend the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to USD 100, destined for the USA," the communications ministry said in a statement.

The decision follows the US administration's executive order issued on July 30, which scrapped duty-free allowance on imported goods worth up to USD 800, which were earlier exempted. However, gifts valued up to USD 100 had remained duty-free.

But the uncertainty arising from the rule change prompted India to stop deliveries of items valued up to USD 100 as well.