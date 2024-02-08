India scraps free movement border deal with Myanmar

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a camp of the Myanmar ethnic rebel group Chin National Front is seen on the Myanmar side of the India-Myanmar border close to the Indian village of Farkawn in the northeastern state of Mizoram, India, March 13, 2021. Picture taken March 13, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close on the heels of deciding to fence the entire border with Myanmar, India today announced it has scrapped a five-year-old facility allowing free movement of the countries' nationals along the border, saying the move was to ensure internal security.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's north eastern states bordering Myanmar," Amit Shah wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The free movement, implemented following a bilateral agreement inked in 2018, allows nationals of the two countries residing along border areas to move into each other's territories up to 16km without the requirement of visa.