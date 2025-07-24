India SC stays acquittal of 12 in Mumbai train blasts case

India's Supreme Court today stayed the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in a case relating to serial bomb blasts in trains that killed 189 people and wounded more than 800 in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, 19 years ago.

Five of the 12 were convicted by the trial court and given the death penalty, while seven were sentenced to life imprisonment.

On July 21, the Bombay High Court set aside the judgment of a special trial court set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), which pronounced the verdict for conspiring and executing the bomb attacks on Mumbai's western suburban trains on July 11, 2006.

The High Court set aside the trial court ruling, saying the prosecution had failed to establish the type of explosives used in the bombings and found the confessional statements of the accused inadmissible due to allegations of torture.

The court also flagged doubts over the credibility of witnesses and procedural lapses in the process of identifying the accused.

The individuals acquitted by the High Court have spent nearly two decades in jail. The High Court ruling has sparked widespread reactions, with political and legal circles divided over the implications for the justice system and the conduct of the investigation into the bomb blasts.

However, the top court clarified that it was not staying the release of the 12 accused, all of whom have already walked free following their acquittal earlier this week.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh issued notices to all 12 accused in the case and sought their responses on the appeal filed by the Maharashtra government challenging the acquittal.

The top court passed the interim stay order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the High Court verdict could impact trials in other cases under MCOCA, under which the accused were tried.