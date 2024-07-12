India SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal

India's Supreme Court today granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and key opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The interim bail was granted by a bench of Justices Sanjv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

Arrested on March 21, Kejriwal will, however, remain in jail because the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested him subsequently in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.

The Supreme Court bench referred the questions pertaining to the legality of Kejriwal's arrest in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench.

The top court framed three questions related to power and policy of arrest by the ED and said Kejriwal will be released on interim bail in terms of the conditions in the order of May 10.

The chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the ED in the money laundering case.

Kejriwal was also arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.