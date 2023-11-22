India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals

India today resumed electronic visa services for Canadian nationals after a two-month hiatus, according to reports by Indian media.

The resumption of e-visa services for all categories of visas comes hours ahead of Trudeau's participation in the G20 Leaders' Summit in virtual format, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In September, India suspended its visa services in Canada citing "operational reasons" and lack of security for its diplomats in that country in the wake of heightened tensions between the two countries and expulsion of diplomats over a row following the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada in June.

The row erupted after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of the Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canadian province of British Columbia, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

India categorically rejected any Trudeau's claims terming them as "absurd and politically motivated". Relations between India and Canada nosedived following Trurdeau's allegations and the two countries expelled one diplomat each. Canada also withdrew 40-odd of its diplomats from India following a directive by India. Canada is yet to provide any evidence of India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar.

In October, however, India resumed visa services in certain categories for Canadian citizens.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to preside over the summit as hosts. The two leaders had an in-person meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit held in New Delhi in September.