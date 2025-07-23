India rejects report of 'wrong' bodies sent to UK after Air India crash

India today dismissed a British newspaper report that claimed two families in the UK received "wrong" bodies of victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in June.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that all mortal remains were handled with "utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased".

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hospital building shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad for London on June 12, killing 241 people on board and 19 others on the ground. One passenger survived.

The victims included 53 British nationals, according to previous reports.

"We have seen the report and have been working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements," he said, responding to media queries regarding a report in the Daily Mail on the Air India crash.

"All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased. We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue," he added.

The British newspaper, citing accounts from two unnamed families, claimed the repatriation of Britons killed in the crash had been "horrifically bungled".

It alleged that bereaved families were suffering fresh heartache because the remains of their loved ones were wrongly identified before being flown home.

Relatives of one victim had to cancel funeral plans after being informed that their coffin contained the body of a passenger other than their family member, it said.

The Daily Mail report said though two instances of "mistaken" identity have so far come to light, there are fears that more such errors could have been made.