India regrets death of BGB soldier

Says foreign ministry

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has officially regretted the death of a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) soldier and expressed willingness to work together to prevent any such incident in the future, said the foreign ministry.

"The BSF formally regretted the death of Sepoy Mohammad Roisuddin on 22 January and the BGB and BSF expressed hope that they will work together to prevent a repeat of this incident," said Seheli Sabrin, foreign affairs ministry's spokeswoman, at the weekly briefing yesterday.

On January 22, a patrol team of BGB 49 Battalion intercepted a group of cattle smugglers after they crossed into Bangladesh near Dhanyakhola Border Outpost from India, according to BGB.

The smugglers tried to flee towards India as they were chased by the BGB team.

At one stage, Roisuddin got detached from his team in the dense fog. He could not be found immediately. It was learnt later in the day that the BGB soldier was undergoing treatment at an Indian hospital after being injured in BSF firing.

Immediately after the incident, a battalion commander-level flag meeting was held and it was known that the soldier died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will be visiting India on February 7-9 for a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, his first since taking charge on January 11, Sabrin said.

Issues of mutual interests including trade, connectivity and energy cooperation, people-to-people contacts, regional cooperation and connection will be discussed between the two sides to further strengthen Bangladesh-India relations.

"We are also expecting discussion on the Teesta water-sharing agreement," she said.

The issue of the Chinese project in the Teesta may come up if the Indian side wants to talk about it. However, the agenda of the bilateral meeting is yet to be finalised, she added.

Asked about Bangladesh's communication with Myanmar, which is witnessing an escalation of fighting, especially in Rakhine State, she said the ongoing conflicts in Rakhine are Myanmar's internal issue.

However, Bangladesh is keeping close watch so that no Bangladeshi citizen is affected by the Myanmar conflicts and that there is no fresh influx of Myanmar citizens into Bangladesh.

"Our diplomatic missions in Naypyidaw and Sittwe are also keeping in contact with the Myanmar government. Besides, the concerned ministries are also maintaining communication with the Myanmar embassy in Dhaka. Our BGB is also maintaining contact with the Myanmar border force," she said.

Meanwhile, Mahmud on Wednesday travelled to Brussels to attend the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum scheduled for February 1-4.

The foreign minister will also meet the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Luxemburg Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minster, and the foreign ministers of Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam and Sweden.