India
Reuters, Mumbai
Sun Jan 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 01:31 AM

Most Viewed

India

India protests UK diplomat’s visit to PoK

Reuters, Mumbai
Sun Jan 14, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 01:31 AM

India said yesterday it had lodged a protest over a senior British diplomat's visit to Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, saying the trip this week had infringed on India's "sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Kashmir is claimed in full, but controlled only in part, by nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, which have fought two wars and engaged in numerous clashes over the Himalayan region since 1947.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott visited Pakistani Kashmir along with an official from the UK Foreign Office on Jan. 10, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has lodged a "strong protest" to the British High Commissioner to India about the visit, the ministry said, calling the trip "unacceptable".

A spokesperson for the British Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This week's visit came as both India and Pakistan head to polls for elections this year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

উন্নয়নের ধারা অব্যাহত রেখে দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণ ও ক্রয়ক্ষমতা বৃদ্ধিই হবে সরকারের মূল কাজ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী আশঙ্কা প্রকাশ করেন, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র ও যুক্তরাজ্যের ইয়েমেনে হুতিদের ওপর হামলার কারণে বিশ্ব অর্থনীতিতে আরেকটি আঘাত আসতে পারে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক ৬ সংগঠনের বিবৃতি ‘পক্ষপাতদুষ্ট’: পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification