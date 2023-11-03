India
Fri Nov 3, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 01:41 AM

India
PHONE TAPPING

India probes opposition allegations

India's cyber security unit is investigating allegations by opposition politicians of attempted phone tapping after they reported receiving Apple iPhone warnings of "state-sponsored attackers", media reported yesterday.

India's Computer Emergency Response Team has opened a probe into the complaints, the PTI news agency reported.

"Apple will cooperate in this probe," S. Krishnan, secretary for the electronics and information ministry, was quoted as saying.

|রাজনীতি

ইসি সরকারের নির্দেশে সংলাপের নামে প্রহসন করছে: রিজভী

তিনি বলেন, আমরা জানি আপনারা (ইসি) কী করবেন। কোনো ভোট হবে না। প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কার্যালয় থেকে যাদের নামের তালিকা দেওয়া হবে, সংসদ নির্বাচনে তাদের বিজয়ী ঘোষণা করবেন।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির বিরুদ্ধে যুবলীগ নেতার নাশকতা মামলা, পুলিশ বলছে ভাঙচুর-বিস্ফোরণের ঘটনা ঘটেনি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে