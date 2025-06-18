India-Pakistan ceasefire reached without US mediation, Modi tells Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today informed US President Donald Trump that the decision by India and Pakistan to cease military actions in May was reached directly through discussions between their respective armies, without any involvement or mediation by Washington.

The nearly 35-minute phone conversation marked the first between the two leaders since the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Modi told Trump, "India has never accepted mediation, does not and will never do so."

Modi also briefed the US President on India's ongoing "Operation Sindoor." He said that India had paused its military actions following a request from Islamabad.

"India now regards terrorism not as proxy war but actual war," Modi told Trump, according to Misri.

Misri said that the two leaders were originally scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. However, the meeting did not take place as Trump left early due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

It was Trump who insisted on having the phone call, leading to the conversation being arranged, he added.

During the call, Trump invited Modi to visit the United States after the G7 summit. Modi expressed his inability to do so citing prior commitments, the Indian foreign secretary said.

Misri said the Indian prime minister informed Trump that India responded forcefully to Pakistan's attack on the night of May 9–10. The Indian retaliation prompted Pakistan to request a cessation of military operations.

Modi clarified to Trump that throughout the sequence of events, there was no discussion of an India-US trade deal and there was no reference to US mediation between India and Pakistan, Misri said.

"Modi told Trump that henceforth India will not treat terrorism as a proxy war but as an act of war and Operation Sindoor was still continuing," he added.