India, Maldives seeking 'mutually workable solution'

India and Maldives recently held a core group meeting on January 14 to address the issue of ensuring "continued operation" of Indian aviation platforms providing humanitarian and medical services, India's ministry of external affairs said yesterday. During the meeting, both nations discussed various aspects of their ties and deliberated on finding a "workable solution". "We mentioned that both sides held discussions on finding a mutually workable solution to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and Medvec services to the people of the Maldives," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "The next meeting is to be held in India to take discussions forward. So that is where the situation as far as the Maldives is concerned," he added.

