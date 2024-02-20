India likely to lift ban on onion export

India is likely to lift restrictions on onion export to Bangladesh and some other countries under certain conditions, said a federal minister of the country.

A meeting of a group of ministers, led by India's Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday decided to recommend withdrawal of the ban on onion export subject to a cap of a total of three lakh tonnes, said Bharti Pawar, minister of state for tribal affairs.

Amid media reports regarding the removal of the ban, prices of onion declined in Dhaka yesterday.

The prices have started falling since the spread of the news of India allowing exports of onions to Bangladesh through government-to-government route, said a trader of the capital's Shyambazar, a famous hub, seeking anonymity.

He said the local variety of onion was sold for Tk 100-102 a kg on Sunday and it is selling for Tk 92-95 yesterday.

The Economic Times reported that India is set to allow export of onion on a limited scale to Bangladesh and some other countries.

It, however, did not specify the quantities of onion to be sent to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Mauritius among other countries.

One of the persons familiar with the matter said a limited quantity of onion exports has been allowed for bilateral purposes even though no decision has been made on lifting a complete ban on the export, the daily said.

The Bangladesh government has written a formal letter to India to allow export of certain quantities of sugar and onion in order to bring down their prices in the domestic market during Ramadan.

The group of ministers met Sunday and made the decision, said Pawar.

However, the terms and conditions about withdrawal of the ban, including the extent of cap, if any, will be cleared in the government's impending notification, she said.

A formal notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is expected in a day or two, she added.

On December 7 last year, India, the world's second largest onion exporter, imposed a ban on the export till March 31 this year to tame the price of the kitchen staple and ensure its availability in the domestic market.