India launches meteorological satellite into space

An Indian Space Research Organisation GLSV-F14 rocket launches the powerful INSAT-3DS weather satellite to orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota, India on February 17, 2024. Photo: ISRO

India today successfully put into the designated orbit its INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite to ensure continuity of services for monitoring land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning as well as for providing satellite-aided research and rescue services.

A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (rocket) carrying the third generation meteorological satellite took off from the Indian Space Research Organisation's spaceport in Sriharikota, nearly 110km from Chennai, at 5:35pm Indian time, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The 51.7-metre tall rocket lifted majestically from the second launch pad at the spaceport, to a thunderous applause from spectators who gathered at the gallery to watch the event.

#ISRO UNSTOPPABLE!

Celebrating the launch of INSAT 3DS …the latest generation Climate/Weather satellite.

Proud to be associated with Department of Space at a time when Team ISRO continues to accomplish one success after the other,with personal patronage from PM Sh @NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Gs5GUxw84O — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 17, 2024

"The vehicle has successfully placed the satellite into the intended geosynchronous transfer orbit," the ISRO said in a post on its official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, 13 minutes after the rocket's launch.

The satellite carries imager payloads, sounder payloads, data relay transponders, Satellite aided Search and Rescue transponders to study the cloud properties, fog, rainfall, snow cover, snow depth, fire, smoke, land and ocean, ISRO said.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO launched INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/abjPVJWkxh — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Various departments of the Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences like India Meteorological Department, National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, National Institute of Ocean Technology, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services would benefit from the data provided by INSAT-3DS to provide improved weather forecasts and meteorological services.

The life of the INSAT-3DS mission is expected to be around 10 years.