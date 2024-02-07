India issues advisory against travel to Rakhine

India has issued an advisory asking its nationals not to travel to Myanmar's restive Rakhine province amid fierce fighting between rebels and the military.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, also urged Indians now living in Rakhine to immediately leave the province.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar," said the MEA advisory."

Parts of Myanmar bordering India, Bangladesh and China, have witnessed a significant rise in violence over the past few months in what is considered the military junta rule's biggest challenge since February 2021 when the National League for Democracy of Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted from power.

Three ethnic minority groups launched a coordinated offensive against the junta in October last year, overrunning troops' posts and capturing some towns.

In December last year, at least 151 Myanmar soldiers fled to north eastern Indian state of Mizoram bordering Myanmar's Chin province to escape an armed ethnic group. They entered India after their camps in Myanmar were attacked by a pro-democracy ethnic group.

The incident was among multiple cases when Myanmar soldiers entered India to save themselves from the attacks of ethnic minority forces.

In November last year, 104 soldiers crossed the India-Myanmar border and fled to Mizoram after their camps were overrun by pro-democracy militia People's Defence Force (PDF).

The situation in Myanmar also resulted in thousands of civilians from that country taking shelter in Mizoram along the border.