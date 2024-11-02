India has no role in issues between Bangladesh, Adani Power: Randhir Jaiswal

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters/File

The Indian government has no role to play in the issue between Bangladesh government and Adani Power Limited which reportedly halved electricity supply to the country due to payment issues, said External Affairs Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal today.

Terming the exchange a contract between the government and a private company of their country, Jaiswal, said, "The issue relates to the contractual obligations between the two parties and the Indian government has no role to play in this contract.

Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a subsidiary of Adani Power, cut its power supply to Bangladesh by half due to outstanding dues amounting to $846 million. Power Grid Bangladesh PLC data revealed that the plant reduced its supply on Thursday night.