India farmers reject govt proposal, to resume march to Delhi tomorrow

Farmers' unions protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border yesterday rejected the Indian government's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton in unlimited quantity at minimum support price (MSP) for five years, saying it was not in their interest and that they would resume their march towards Delhi tomorrow as part of the agitation.

"We appeal to the government to either resolve our issues or remove barricades and allow us to proceed to Delhi to protest peacefully," Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at the Shambhu point of Punjab's border with Haryana after representatives deliberated last night on the government's proposal, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

In the fourth round of talks held with farmer leaders on Sunday night, a group of three senior federal ministers on Sunday proposed that the government would procure pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

Emerging from the talks, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal described the government's proposal as "out-of-the box" and said "cooperative societies like the National Cooperative Consumers Federation and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India will enter into a contract with farmers who grow pulses or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years. There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this."

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (non-political) that is spearheading the current 'Delhi Chalo' march, said "after holding discussion in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal."

Yesterday, SKM, which spearheaded the previous farmers stir in 2020-21, turned down the government offer, saying it seeks to "divert and dilute" the farmers' demand for MSP.

Asked if their call for a march to Delhi still stands, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We will move to Delhi peacefully on February 21."

Since hitting the roads on February 12, the protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana were stopped by security personnel the next day at Shambhy and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana.

Since then, the protesters have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri by putting on hold their "Delhi Chalo" march to press for various demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of a Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.