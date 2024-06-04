India election results: BJP-led NDA leading in early trends, INDIA bloc closing in

As counting of votes in India's parliamentary elections began today, early trends show BJP-led NDA ahead of opposition's INDIA bloc but the gap between them is narrowing as the opposition appears to improve its performance significantly compared to 2019 national poll, EC App said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by nearly 500 votes in Varanasi constituency against Congress candidate Ajay Rai, according to Election Commission's latest trends.

BJP-led NDA was ahead with leads in 227 parliamentary seats out of 392 while opposition INDIA bloc led in at least 137, EC data showed.

BJP alone was leading in 187 seats. The party has won Surat seat uncontested while Congress was ahead in 70 seats, as per EC data till 9:45 am.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC led in 18 of total of 42 seats and BJP in three, said EC.

BJP is leading in six out of the total of seven constituencies in Delhi and Congress in one. In Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial state electorally as it has the highest number of seats (80), BJP was ahead in 42 seats and opposition Samajwadi Party in 28 and Congress in six.

The mandate in UP is viewed as one of the most decisive factors in determining which party or alliance will form the government at the Centre. In the 2019 elections, NDA had won 62 seats in the state, paving the way for its second term at the Centre.

The initial vote counting trends in Maharashtra, which has the second highest number of seats (48), suggest a very tight race with BJP and its ally Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leading in 20 seats where Congress and its alliance partner Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) in 18.

In Karnataka, BJP and its ally Janata Dal (Seculare) was ahead in 20 seats, and Congress in eight out of the total of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Karnataka is the most important state for BJP in south India as it is only here that it had held power in the past. BJP had swept the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019 bagging 25 seats while Congress managed just one.