India does not share vision for ‘Asian Nato’

Says FM Jaishankar

India does not share the vision for an "Asian Nato" called for by Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Jaishakar told an event at Washington's Carnegie Endowment for International Peace that unlike Japan, India had never been a treaty ally of another country.

"We don't have that kind of strategic architecture in mind," he said when asked about Ishiba's call. India and Japan, along with the United States and Australia, are part of the so-called Quad grouping of countries established as a counterbalance to China.

"We have ... a different history and different way of approaching...," said Jaishankar, who spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York last week and will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell.

Ishiba on Tuesday said he would seek deeper ties with friendly nations to counter the gravest security threats his country has faced since World War Two.

He also called for the creation of an Asian Nato.