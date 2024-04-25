India dismisses US human rights report as 'deeply biased'

FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File

New Delhi said on Thursday it does not attach any value to a US State Department report critical of human rights in India, and called it deeply biased.

The annual human rights assessment released earlier this week found "significant" abuses in India's northeastern Manipur state last year and attacks on minorities, journalists and dissenting voices in the rest of the country.

Asked about it, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jasiwal told journalists on Thursday that the report "as per our understanding, is deeply biased and reflects a very poor understanding of India."

"We attach no value to it and urge you to also do the same," Jaiswal said.

Responding to a question about the growing protests on US university campuses against Israel's offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 33,000 people, Jaiswal said that "there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order".

He added that "democracies in particular should display this understanding in regard to other fellow democracies, after all we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad."

While India and the US have a tight partnership, and Washington wants New Delhi to be a strategic counterweight to China, the relationship has encountered some minor bumps recently.

In March New Delhi dismissed US concerns over the implementation of a contentious Indian citizenship law, calling them "misplaced" and "unwarranted", and objected to a US State Department official's remarks over the arrest of a key opposition leader.

Last year Washington accused Indian agents of being involved in a failed assassination plot against a Sikh separatist leader in the US, and warned New Delhi about it.

India has said it has launched an investigation into Washington's accusations but there has not been any update about the investigation's status or findings.