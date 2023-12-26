India deploys 4 missile destroyers to counter attacks in Arabian, Red seas: navy chief

India today vowed to track down the perpetrators of the suspected drone attacks on its merchant navy ships in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat coast and in the Red Sea as the country's navy chief said four destroyers have been deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks.

"The Indian government has taken serious cognisance of the recent attacks on merchant navy ships MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba and it will take strict action against those behind the attacks by finding them even from the depths of seas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters in Mumbai after commissioning a stealth guided missile destroyer, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Referring to the recent attacks on Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea and MV Sai Baba in the Red Sea, he said India has intensified patrolling of the seas after the recent incidents.

The Pentagon claimed a drone fired by Iran had hit MV Chem Pluto but the Iranian Foreign Ministry termed it as "baseless".

MV Chem Pluto with 21 Indian crew members, was struck by a drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar in Gujarat coast on Saturday following which both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard swung into action to provide assistance to the ship.

Meanwhile, a Gabon-flagged commercial crude oil tanker with 25 Indian crew members reportedly came under a drone attack in the southern Red Sea. Indian officials later clarified that the commercial oil tanker was not an Indian-flagged vessel.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, who was with Rajnath Singh at the Mumbai function, said four destroyers have been deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant ships.

He said long-distance P-8I surveillance aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, helicopters and Coast Guard ships have been deployed jointly to counter the threats.

Rajnath said most of India's goods trade comes through sea, which makes it an island country from trade perspective and stressed on the need to continuously develop the Navy's capabilities as global trade is of great importance to India to secure its national interests.

The defence minister said India's growing economic and strategic power "has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred".

India, he pointed out, plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean region. "We will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights. For this, together with our friendly countries, we will keep the sea lanes secure. We have full confidence in the ability and strength of our Navy," he said.