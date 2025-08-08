India defiant amid tariff row with US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said he will not compromise the interests of the country's farmers even if he has to pay a heavy price, in his first comments after US President Donald Trump's salvo of a 50% tariff on Indian goods.

"For us, our farmers' welfare is supreme," Modi said at an event in New Delhi. "India will never compromise on the well-being of its farmers, dairy [sector] and fishermen. And I know personally I will have to pay a heavy price for it," he said.

Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods on Wednesday, raising the total duty to 50% -- among the highest imposed on any US trading partner. The new tariff, effective August 28, is meant to penalise India for continuing to buy Russian oil, Trump has said.

While Modi did not explicitly mention the US or the collapsed trade talks, his comments marked a clear defence of India's position.

Trade talks between India and the United States broke down after five rounds of negotiations over disagreement on opening India's vast farm and dairy sectors and stopping Russian oil purchases.

India's foreign ministry has called the US decision "extremely unfortunate" and said it would "take all necessary steps to protect its national interests."

The US has yet to impose similar tariffs on China, the biggest buyer of Russian oil. Experts say China's dominance in rare earth minerals -- critical to high-tech industries -- gives it leverage that India currently lacks.

"The US tariff hike lacks logic," Dammu Ravi, secretary of economic relations in India's foreign ministry, told reporters.

"This is a temporary aberration, a temporary problem that the country will face, but in the course of time, we are confident that the world will find solutions."

India is already signalling it may seek to rebalance its global partnerships. Modi is preparing for his first visit to China in over seven years, suggesting a potential diplomatic realignment amid growing tensions with Washington.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he would initiate a conversation among the BRICS group of developing nations about how to tackle Trump's tariffs.

He said he planned to call Modi and China's Xi Jinping. The BRICS group also includes Russia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Russia and India stressed their commitment to a "strategic partnership" in bilateral security talks in Moscow yesterday.

Interfax news agency quoted Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval as saying that New Delhi was looking forward to a visit from President Vladimir Putin by the end of the year.

At Doval's meeting with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, both sides emphasised the importance of the countries' relations.

"We are committed to further active cooperation in order to form a new, more just and sustainable world order, ensure the supremacy of international law, and jointly combat modern challenges and threats," Shoigu told Doval in televised comments.

Interfax quoted Doval as saying: "We have now established very good relations, which we value very much, a strategic partnership between our countries".

Both supporters of Modi and the opposition Congress party have called on him to respond firmly to the US tariffs, urging action "with self-respect and dignity."

"India's national interest is supreme. Any nation that arbitrarily penalises India for its time-tested policy of strategic autonomy, rooted in the ideology of non-alignment, does not understand the steel frame India is made of," Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Indian industry, already struggling with global headwinds, has expressed alarm.

Sudhir Sekhri, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, said: "There is no way the industry can absorb such a steep hike". He demanded fiscal support from the government.