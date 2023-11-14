India declares as unlawful 9 groups in Manipur state

India's home (interior) ministry yesterday declared nine groups in the troubled northeastern state of Manipur as unlawful for a period of five years, saying they were engaging in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, according to a government notification posted on X by news agency ANI. Ethnic clashes erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 as members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki tribals fought over sharing government benefits and quotas in jobs and education. Sporadic violence has continued since the peak of the clashes, despite tens of thousands of extra security personnel being deployed in the state ruled by BJP.