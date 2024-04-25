India
Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 25, 2024 08:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 08:19 PM

Most Viewed

India

'India closely observes all developments in neighbourhood which impact security'

Says Indian external affairs ministry
Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 25, 2024 08:08 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 08:19 PM
Randhir Jaiswal. Photo: Collected

India today said it keeps a close watch on all the developments in its neighbourhood which impact its security and takes steps accordingly.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman of Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in response to a question from an Indian journalist who drew his attention to reports that China and Bangladesh are planning a joint military exercise and whether India has taken note of it.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have heard and seen reports about it several times. We keep a close watch on all developments in our neighbourhood which impact our security and take appropriate steps accordingly," the spokesman told the weekly media briefing.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

তাপপ্রবাহের মধ্যেই রোববার থেকে খুলবে মাধ্যমিক স্কুল ও কলেজ

শিক্ষার্থীদের পড়াশোনার ঘাটতি পূরণে স্কুল ও কলেজগুলো পরবর্তী নির্দেশ না দেওয়া পর্যন্ত শনিবার ক্লাস করাতে পারবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সন্ত্রাসীদের আশ্রয়-প্রশ্রয় দেওয়া বিএনপির নীতিগত সিদ্ধান্ত: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification