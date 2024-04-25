'India closely observes all developments in neighbourhood which impact security'

Says Indian external affairs ministry

India today said it keeps a close watch on all the developments in its neighbourhood which impact its security and takes steps accordingly.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman of Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in response to a question from an Indian journalist who drew his attention to reports that China and Bangladesh are planning a joint military exercise and whether India has taken note of it.

"We have heard and seen reports about it several times. We keep a close watch on all developments in our neighbourhood which impact our security and take appropriate steps accordingly," the spokesman told the weekly media briefing.