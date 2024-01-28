INDIA bloc gets jolts in Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab ahead of polls

The old adage that there are no permanent friends in politics has come back to haunt India's opposition bloc under the banner of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of parliamentary elections.

Realignment of forces is nothing new in the run up to polls. But the manner and pace at which this realignment took place on January 27 is no less than a political storm that has tended to turn the traditional notion about alliance-making on its head, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The storm was caused by three regional satraps who are chief ministers who belonged to the alliance. Their target was the same—Congress with a pan-India presence.

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar may have triggered the storm by parting ways with the alliance and joining hands once again BJP today but it had been in the coming for a few days prior to that.

On January 23, came the double blow to the alliance when West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann of Aam Aadmi Party ruled out alliance with Congress in Lok Sabha poll in their respective states.

Ironically, just about a week before this, both Mamata, at a joint meeting of AAP in New Delhi, had proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the opposition alliance's prime ministerial face to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next election. Mamata's proposal was endorsed by AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the same meeting. This tended to strengthen the common public perception that both Mamata and Kejriwal are political mavericks.

Today, it was left to another chief minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar to walk out of the INDIA camp and switched back to BJP. Nitish was the chief minister of a "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) coalition government in Bihar which also included Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress.

Nitish has oscillated between BJP and RJD in the last decade or so changing allies four times and in the process earning the sobriquet of being called "Paltu Ram" of Bihar politics.

Nitish Kumar has been upset with the alliance over the delay in formalising seat-sharing for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His party Janata Dal (United) is also unhappy that Nitish Kumar, who played a pioneering role in stitching the opposition alliance last year, was not declared the convener of the alliance.

The Janata Dal (U) leaders have openly objected to Kharge as the leader of the alliance and have demanded that Nitish be projected as prime minister candidate.

On January 25, Nitish had dropped a broad hint about his impending switching side when he launched an attack on dynastic politics, a favourite weapon used by Modi to target Congress. "You all should remember that among other things, Karpoori Thakur will be remembered for never using his clout to promote his family. A marked contrast from many leaders of our times. I have drawn inspiration from him. You all know that I have never sought to promote any family members of mine," said Nitish.

Nitish Kumar's remarks were seen by some as an attack on Lalu Prasad whose wife and three children are in active politics. Rabri Devi had served as the chief minister of Bihar when Lalu had to quit and go to jail in fodder scam, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav was the deputy to Nitish in Bihar. Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap was a minister in the Bihar government and his daughter Misa Bharti is a member of Rajya Sabha.

Though Nitish Kumar's remarks against dynastic politics was no more than moral grandstanding because for one and half years he was chief minister with the help of Lalu's party, they did give an indication as to which he was moving.