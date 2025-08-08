India bans 25 books in Kashmir

Indian authorities in Kashmir have banned 25 books, including a work by Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy, saying the titles "excite secessionism" in the contested Muslim-majority region.

The government order accuses the writers of propagating "false narratives" about Kashmir, "while playing a critical role in misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence" against the Indian state.

It follows orders in February when authorities seized Islamic literature from bookshops and homes.

The ban listed 25 books it said "have been identified that propagate false narrative and secessionism", including Roy's 2020 book of essays, "Azadi: Freedom, Fascism, Fiction".

Other books banned include titles by academics, including one of India's foremost constitution experts A.G. Noorani, and Sumantra Bose, who teaches political science at the London School of Economics.

The order was issued on Tuesday -- the six-year anniversary of New Delhi's imposition of direct rule -- although the ban took time to be brought to wider attention.