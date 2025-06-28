India arrests 3 after student gang-rape in Kolkata

Indian police have arrested three men accused of gang raping a law student in Kolkata, officials said yesterday, a case that has reignited anger in a city still scarred by the rape and murder of a doctor last year.

The survivor said she was assaulted on Wednesday evening inside a room on the college premises, Indian media reported, with the three accused including two current and one former student.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the ruling party in West Bengal state, said the "full weight of the law will be brought to bear".

The case again highlights the chronic issue of sexual violence in the world's most populous country, where an average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in 2022.

It has also sparked fresh political clashes between the AITC and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).