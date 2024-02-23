India allows export of 50,000 tonnes of onions

India yesterday permitted the export of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh ahead of Ramadan, relaxing the vegetable's export ban.

"We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes of Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect," Consumer Affairs Department Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told reporters in New Delhi yesterday.

Traders are allowed to export this quantity till March 31. The modalities of transactions are being worked out, he said.

Singh said the decision to permit the exports to Bangladesh and the three other countries has been taken following a recommendation from the External Affairs Ministry.

Currently, there is a ban on India's onion exports till March 31. The ban was imposed on December 8, 2023, to boost the domestic supply and check price rise.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu on Sunday told reporters that the government had written a formal letter to India to allow the export of 50,000 metric tonnes of onions to bring down their prices in the domestic market during the holy month of Ramadan.