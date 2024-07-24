India on $24bn jobs drive in Modi’s first post-polls budget

India
AFP, Mumbai
Wed Jul 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 12:10 AM

India's government will spend $24 billion on employment and training, it said yesterday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to address uneven economic growth and mollify disgruntled voters after a surprising election setback last month.

The funding will be used over five years for a package of five schemes and initiatives to "facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities" for more than 40 million young people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her annual budget speech.

Some will go on "employment-linked incentives" for companies, which the government hopes will create jobs.

"The global economy, while performing better than expected, is still in the grip of policy uncertainties," Sitharman said.

"In this context, India's economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in the years ahead," she added.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of an outright majority in recent national elections.

