A helicopter crashed near the key shrine of Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand early today, killing all the seven on board.

The dead included six pilgrims and the pilot of the helicopter, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI.

The crash took place over the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather, he said.