Reuters, Guwahati
Sat Jun 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Heavy rain, floods kill 6 in Sikkim

2,000 tourists stranded
At least six people have been killed this week and 2,000 tourists stranded in India's Himalayan state of Sikkim in landslides and floods after heavy rainfall, officials said yesterday.

Another four people have been killed in Nepal's Taplejung district, which borders Sikkim, after a landslide following rains swept away the house in which they were sleeping, officials there said.

Heavy rains triggered landslides at several locations in Mangan district in Sikkim.

