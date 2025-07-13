Harsh Vardhan Shringla nominated to Rajya Sabha

The career diplomat served as high commissioner of India to Bangladesh in 2016-2019

India's former foreign secretary and ex-high commissioner to Bangladesh, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament.

Shringla, a career diplomat who retired from service a few years ago, is thus set to make his debut as a lawmaker.

Shringla was high commissioner of India to Bangladesh from January 2016 to January 2019.

Shringla has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha along with three others, according to a notification issued late on Saturday night by the Indian Home Ministry.

The president has nominated the four to the upper House.

The Rajya Sabha has a small quota for nominated members.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to four distinguished individuals who have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Modi said Shringla has distinguished himself as a diplomat, intellectual and strategic thinker whose "insights will enrich parliamentary debates."

"Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla Ji has excelled as a diplomat, intellectual and strategic thinker. Over the years, he's made key contributions to India's foreign policy and also contributed to our G20 Presidency. Glad that he's been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by president of India. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings," the prime minister said in a series of posts on social media platform X.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also congratulated the nomination of Harsh Vardhan Shringla on his nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

"Delighted that @harshvshringla has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. He will bring with him an invaluable experience and deep knowledge to our Parliament. Look forward to seeing him in the House soon," Jaishankar tweeted.