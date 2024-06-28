Ganga water-sharing treaty: Indian foreign ministry refutes Mamata's claim

Indian foreign ministry today refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the Centre did not consult the state government on the renewal of the Ganga water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh.

"The facts do not bear out the assertions [by Mamata]. The representative of the West Bengal government has attended all the meetings of an internal committee set up on the issue (of the Ganges water-sharing accord with Bangladesh) consisting of all stakeholders. In fact, on April 6, 2024, a communication was received from the West Bengal government indicating its requirement of drinking water and industrial water under the treaty beyond 2026," Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

His remarks came after Mamata wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 opposing any water-sharing talks with Bangladesh without the state's involvement, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Jaiswal said India's internal committee on the renewal of the Ganges water-sharing treaty has submitted its final report. He, however, did not disclose its content.

India and Bangladesh signed the Ganga water-sharing accord in 1996. The 30-year treaty is due to expire in 2026 but may be extended by mutual agreement.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi announced that the two countries will begin technical-level discussions on the renewal of the treaty.

In the letter to Modi, Mamata had claimed that the decision to start talks for the renewal of the Ganges water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh was "unilateral" and urged him not to hold any discussion with Bangladesh without involving the West Bengal government.

Asked if any payment of fees and deployment of security personnel were discussed while signing the MoU allowing Indian railways to access Bangladesh territory, Jaiswal said those can only be answered by technical experts.

"These are technical questions and these will be addressed by technical experts at the right time."

The MEA spokesman said India and Bangladesh are working to enhance connectivity to promote bilateral trade and in other areas to take the relationship to a higher level.