Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Kolkata scaled down amid outrage over doctor’s rape, murder

People participate in a candlelight vigil held outside Jadavpur University campus condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, India, August 15, 2024. REUTERS

The pensive mood following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital hung heavily on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year.

The event, which typically marks the beginning of the festive season leading up to Durga Puja, felt subdued across West Bengal.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital sparked public outrage, not just in West Bengal but throughout India, leading to street protests and calls for justice.

Some social media posts have already suggested that this year's Durga Puja should be observed with restraint, foregoing the usual grandeur.

On September 7, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Kolkata were notably low-key.

Community puja committees opted for minimal decorations, choosing to scale down their usual festivities in light of the August 9 incident.

For instance, the BB Block Puja Committee in Salt Lake cancelled its annual musical events and used newspaper cutouts bearing messages like "Dharsan Rukhe Din" (Resist Rapes) as a form of protest.

Anindya Chatterjee, a spokesperson for the committee, said, "Ours is an apolitical battle. But like many others, we are demanding justice for her."

Similarly, the Sarbojanin Ganesh Puja Committee in Bagbazar set up a modest pandal with candles and a sign that read "Bichar Chai" (We Want Justice).

The Lake Gardens Ganesh Puja Committee, known for its elaborate decorations, opted for simplicity this year, cutting its budget by 80 percent and forgoing the usual procession.

The Jodhpur Gardens Ganesh Puja Committee also scaled down their celebrations, avoiding drum beats and extravagant displays.

This subdued mood has raised concerns among Durga Puja organisers about the potential impact on this year's festivities. Many are worried about the effect on sponsorships and the broader Durga Puja economy, which is estimated to be worth around 50,000 crore rupees.

In the Tala neighbourhood, where RG Kar Medical College is located, the Barowari Puja Committee has chosen the slogan "#Everyonewantsjustice" as a call for solidarity.