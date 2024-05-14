Four Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat emails

Four hospitals in Delhi -- Burari Government Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, Superspeciality Hospital in Janakpuri, and Hindu Rao Hospital – received bomb threat emails on Sunday afternoon, sources said.

Sources told a news agency, "At least 21 addresses, including four hospitals in the national capital, received bomb threats through email on Sunday."

Searches were underway on the premises of all four medical facilities, they said.

"An email was received at the Burari Government Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Police personnel, along with bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs, rushed to the hospitals.

"The Fire Department and other relevant departments were also informed about the emails to the hospitals," said another police officer, adding that searches were underway.

"Bomb threat email received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, search operation underway," Delhi Fire Service said.

The fresh threats have come days after bomb threats were received by over 100 schools in the national capital through via email.

