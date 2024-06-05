FM Hasan congratulates BJP-led NDA for winning Indian polls

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today congratulated the winning NDA led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the people of India for exercising their democratic rights in the just-held Lok Sabha election in India.

He also congratulated the Congress-led alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) INDIA for their election.

"We congratulate NDA (National Democratic Alliance), INDIA and the people of India for continuing the democratic trend," he told reporters at the foreign ministry while responding to a question.

The foreign minister termed the Indian polls an inspiration and example of democracy.

In reply to a query whether any change in Indian foreign policy would affect Bangladesh as the new government will take charge in New Delhi, Hasan said, "It is India's internal matter."

He said opposition parties in India play a responsible role which is not seen in Bangladesh.

In reply to a question on whether Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s good result would affect the pending Teesta water sharing issue, the minister said the elections were held for the Lok Sabha (general elections) and Bangladesh always deals with the central government of India, not any state government.

The Bangladesh government is always discussing with India for receiving a fair share of water from common rivers as well as a joint river commission is also working in this regard, he said.

He said issues between Bangladesh and India will be discussed in the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the briefing, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present, among others.