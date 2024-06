People walk past a building which was ingulfed by fire, in Kuwait City, on June 12, 2024. More than 35 people were killed and dozens injured in a building fire in an area heavily populated with foreign workers in Kuwait, the interior ministry said. Photo: AFP/Yasser Al-Zayyat

A plane carrying the bodies of 45 migrant workers killed in a Kuwait housing block fire landed in India on Friday, an AFP reporter at the scene saw.

The Indian Air Force plane landed at Kochi airport in the southern state of Kerala shortly before 11:00 am (0530 GMT), with dozens of grieving relatives at the terminal awaiting its arrival.