First video of 41 trapped Indian workers shows them receiving food in tunnel

India
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 01:17 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 01:24 PM

Rescuers move machines past a tunnel where workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 19, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Indian rescuers today made public the first video of the 41 workers trapped inside a partially collapsed tunnel in the northern state of Uttarakhand for 10 days.

The visuals, captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through a six-inch wide pipeline meant for supplying food to the trapped workers, show the workers wearing yellow and white helmets receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

The latest development came a day after rescuers pushed the six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

This would help the workers get larger quantities of food inside the tunnel.

Armed with more sophisticated drilling machines, rescuers stepped up efforts to pull the workers out of the collapsed tunnel.

The drilling machines were deployed atop the hill of the tunnel which will build a vertical shaft down into the collapsed part of the tunnel.

