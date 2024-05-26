Fire at gaming zone in Gujarat kills 16

At least 20 people, including children, were killed in a massive fire that raged in a gaming zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city yesterday.

Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone for more than four hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities at around 4:30 pm, officials said.

"Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

According to officials, the structure collapsed due to the huge fire which broke out when several persons, including children, were playing games.

"The fire caused the collapse of the structure. So far, we have received a figure of 16 deaths,'' said Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons that the cause of the blaze would be investigated and a message had been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to close operations.