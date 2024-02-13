Farmers start protest march towards Delhi; Punjab-Haryana borders fortified

Hundreds of farmers, many of them riding tractor-trolleys, from the northern Indian state of Punjab today began "Delhi Chalo" road march to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops, after a meeting with two federal ministers was inconclusive.

One group of farmers started the march around 10:00am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi while another group is moving towards the national capital from a different direction, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The agitation by the farmers from Punjab, governed by Aam Aadmi Party, comes ahead of fresh parliamentary elections due in a couple of months and after a year-long stir in 2020-21 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities in the BJP-ruled state of Haryana state have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at many places using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to foil the proposed march.

Riot control vehicles, including water cannons, have also been deployed at many places at Punjab and Haryana borders.

In Haryana, hundreds of paramilitary personnel and 50 from the Haryana Police have been deployed across various districts. These personnel are equipped with anti-riot gear and stationed at the state border with Punjab and the sensitive districts.

Additionally, drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor miscreants and mischievous elements, said a spokesperson.

The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in 15 districts, prohibiting assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstrations or march with tractor trolleys.

Security in Delhi has also been scaled up with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers at border points.

On the tractor trolleys sporting flags of the farm unions, farmers packed essential items, including dry ration, mattresses and utensils, among others. An excavator was also among the convoy of tractor trolleys, with a farmer in Amritsar saying it would be used to break the barricades.

Farmers' outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced the street march.

Following a second round of meeting that lasted more than five hours with the Indian government late yesterday, a leader of the farmers' union said, "We do not think the government is serious about any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands."

However, Indian Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who, along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the second round of talks with the farmer leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.

"We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks. We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," Munda said after the meeting.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding implementation of a Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act - 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization and compensation for families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21.