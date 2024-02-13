Farmers' protest: Delhi under security blanket

A man walks past barricades infront of vehicles stuck in heavy traffic at the New Delhi-Gurgaon Sirhaul expressway during a nationwide strike called by farmers on February 13, 2024. Photo: AFP

Delhi police today placed barricades and stopped vehicular movement at the Singhu and Tikri borders to foil farmers' possible march to the city.

As a result, traffic moved at a snail's pace in many places. The iconic Red Fort was also temporarily closed due to security reasons, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Delhi was put under a heavy security blanket with anti-riot police in full gear deployed strategically and metal and concrete barricades regulating access to several key roads to the Indian capital.

The 17th century Red Fort has been temporarily closed for visitors due to security reasons, a senior official of Archaeological Survey of India said today. Heavy security has been deployed there since late last night.

The Red Fort's temporary closure came in the backdrop of a section of protesting farmers entering it on January 26 in 2021.

The farmers are demanding a law to fix a minimum price for their crops, besides a clutch of other concessions including waiving off loans, reports AFP.

"The government should listen to the farmers instead of using tear gas shells and guns against them," said Randeep Surjewala, an opposition Congress MP from Haryana, where many of the protesting farmers come from.

Protests by farmers against agricultural reform bills in November 2020 lasted for more than a year, forming the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since it came to power in 2014.

Tens of thousands of farmers then set up makeshift camps, with at least 700 people killed during the protests.

In November 2021, a year after protests began, Modi pushed through parliament the repeal of three contentious laws that farmers claimed would let private companies control the country's agriculture sector.

Thousands of Indian farmers die by suicide every year because of poverty, debt and crops affected by ever-more erratic weather patterns caused by climate change.