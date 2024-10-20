Explosion near Delhi school; several vehicles, shops damaged

An explosion occurred Sunday morning near the CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini, causing damage to the school's wall and some vehicles parked nearby.

Luckily, no casualties were reported in the blast and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

Teams of the Forensic Department and Delhi Police's special cell rushed to the spot to collect evidence. A team of National Security Guard (NSG) commandoes also reached the spot to carry out the investigation.

According to eyewitnesses, a loud sound was heard and a cloud of smoke was seen billowing near the site of the explosion.

The explosion reportedly took place near the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar at 7:47 am.

In an official statement, the police said, "Today at 07:47 hrs, a PCR call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with lots of noise took place near CRPF school Sector 14 Rohini. SHO/PV and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of nearby shops and cars parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured."

It added, "Crime team, FSL team and bomb disposal squad are called on the spot. Crime spot has been cordoned off. Fire brigade team is on the spot. The matter is being looked into for the cause of the blast."

The incident comes amid the recent threats of bomb blast in several schools across the country. However, the nature of the blast and whether it was connected to these bomb threats was not yet clear.

Copyright: The Statesman/Asia News Network