Ex-envoy to China Vikram Misri becomes India's new foreign secretary

Senior diplomat and India's former ambassador to China Vikram Misri was named as the country's new foreign secretary today, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

According to an official order, Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and currently the deputy national security adviser, has been appointed to the post of foreign secretary with effect from July 15, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Misri was ambassador to China from 2019 to 2021 and had at different points of time served as private secretary to three prime ministers Inder Kumar Gujral (1997-1998), Manmohan Singh (2012-2014), and Narendra Modi (May-July 2014).

He was also India's ambassador to Spain and Myanmar.

Misri had also served in Indian diplomatic missions in Belgium, Pakistan, the US, Sri Lanka, and Germany. He joined the National Security Council in January 2022.

Kwatra is likely to be India's next ambassador to the United States, a post lying vacant since the retirement of TS Sandhu in January.

As ambassador to China, Misri is reported to have played a crucial role in contacts with Beijing after the military standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May 2020.

At least 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of China's People Liberation Army troops were killed in the bloody faceoff in Galwan Valley in June 2020.