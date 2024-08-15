Events in Bangladesh a reminder of freedom and liberty: Indian CJ

India's Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud today said the recent events in Bangladesh were a reminder of the value of freedom and liberty.

After hoisting the national flag in the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of Independence Day, Justice Chandrachud told media persons that this Day reminds us of the duties the country's people have towards each other and the nation in realising all the values of the constitution.

"What is happening today, say, in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us. It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are," he said.

The Indian chief justice's remarks came after weeks of students' movement that ousted Sheikh Hasina as prime minister.