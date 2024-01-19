Ethnic Violence: 5 civilians killed in Manipur

Fresh ethnic violence has killed five civilians in two districts of the north eastern Indian state of Manipur, senior police officials said.

"Four persons were killed in an attack by armed miscreants in Bishnupur district on Thursday afternoon. We have managed to recover all the bodies and sent them to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem and other formalities," Meghachandra Singh, Bishnupur district Superintendent of Police said.

The four killed when they were reportedly tilling a farm. The incident triggered protests in several parts of Imphal Valley, he said.

In a separate incident earlier on Thursday, a gunfight broke out between armed village volunteers at Kangchup in Imphal west district resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man.

All the five belonged to the majority Metei community of Manipur.

Thursday's incidents came a day after two police personnel were killed and six people injured in an attack by armed militants in Tengnoupal.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May 3 last year, leaving nearly 200 people dead and 50,000 people homeless.