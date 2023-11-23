Efforts to rescue 41 workers in Uttarakhand face setback

The efforts to rescue 41 workers from a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayan mountains tonight suffered a setback when the platform on which the drilling equipment is mounted developed cracks.

The rescue workers, in their final stage of the rescue operation, will "stabilise" the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine is mounted before drilling is resumed in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, reports our New Delhi correspondent citing officials.

Sections of steel pipes were being inserted through the rubble of the collapsed portion for the workers, who are trapped for 11 days, to be brought out.

Earlier in the day, Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the rescue contingent of National Disaster Response Force, said the operation to pull the workers out could be completed by tomorrow.