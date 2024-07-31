Early warning was given to Kerala on July 23: Amit Shah

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah today criticized the Kerala government for not heeding early warnings about a potential natural calamity in Wayanad district due to heavy rains.

The Kerala government ignored a warning issued on July 23 and failed to respond even after the arrival of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions in the state on the same day, he said in a statement to the Rajya Sabha.

Multiple landslides devastated four villages in the hilly Wayanad district, resulting in at least 158 deaths and over 200 injuries.

Kerala, governed by the Left Front led by CPI (M) with Pinarayi Vijayan as the chief minister, received early warnings seven days before the July 30 landslides. Another warning followed on July 24.

"On July 23, nine teams from the NDRF were dispatched to Kerala, with three more sent on July 30 following the early warning. What did the Kerala government do?" the home minister said.