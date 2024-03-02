Don't seek votes on caste, religious grounds: India's EC tells parties

With the schedule for national elections likely to be announced this month, India's Election Commission has asked the political parties to refrain from seeking votes based on caste, religion and language.

The EC said temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras or any other place of worship should not be used for poll propaganda or electioneering.

"References which ridicule devotee-deity relations, or suggestions of divine censure should not be made. Temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras or other places of worship should not be used for election propaganda or electioneering," the Commission said in an advisory issued yesterday, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The EC advisory formally sets the stage for the countdown of the Lok Sabha elections to start.

It said the parties' "star" campaigners and candidates, who received notices in the past will face strict action in case violation of the model code is repeated.

According to the EC, unlike the earlier practice of only "moral censure", stern action would be taken against parties, candidates and star campaigners violating the model code of conduct.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently emphasised that political parties should foster ethical and respectful political discourse which inspires rather than divides and promotes ideas instead of personal attacks.

The EC said parties must stick to issue-based debate and leaders should avoid making statements that lack facts and tend to mislead the voters.

The EC advisory also covered social media engagements and said posts in bad taste or below dignity should not be made or shared.