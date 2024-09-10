Doctor's rape-murder: junior medics in West Bengal defy SC order, continue strike

Junior doctors in West Bengal have decided to continue their "cease work" protest, despite the Supreme Court's directive to return to duty by 5:00pm today.

The medics are demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered on August 9.

The protesting doctors have also called for the resignation of the state's health secretary and the director of health education (DHE).

They said they will take out a rally to the health department's headquarters in Salt Lake to press their demands, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"Our demands remain unmet, and justice has not been served for the victim. We will continue both the agitation and the "cease work" until the health secretary and DHE director resign," one of the protesting doctors told PTI following a meeting with a governing body.

The strike has affected services at the state-run hospitals for nearly a month, disrupting healthcare across the state.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court ordered the doctors to resume their duties, with the state government assuring the court that no disciplinary action, including punitive transfers, would be taken if they returned to work by this evening. However, the doctors have remained resolute, citing the lack of action in response to their demands.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and protests.