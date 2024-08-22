Doctors call off strike over Kolkata rape-murder

People from all walks of life light candles in front of Raju sculpture at Dhaka University yesterday, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata, India. They also called for a proper investigation into all previous rape cases in Bangladesh. Photo: Prabir Das

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), an umbrella body of doctors, today decided to call off its 11-day-old strike, called to protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, following "positive directions" from the Supreme Court.

The apex court earlier today urged the protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

"FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the #Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protection and the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, we will continue to fight legally," FAIMA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Resident doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and government-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi also announced today that they were withdrawing their strike.

"We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court's appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and the safety for doctors. We commend the court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," the Resident Doctors' Association, AIIMS, New Delhi," said in a post on X.

The resident doctors' association of RML Hospital said in a statement that "given the Supreme Court's intervention and the progress made in addressing their demands", they would resume their duties from tomorrow (Friday).

The strike is being suspended in response to the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance of the case and the transfer of the probe into the rape and murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it said.

The assault and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital sparked nationwide protests. On August 12, resident doctors' associations started a nationwide protest, halting outpatient department (OPD) services.

The junior doctor's body at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found on August 9 with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital's chest department. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.