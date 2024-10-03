Doctor shot dead inside Delhi nursing home

A doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in the Kalindi Kunj locality of south east Delhi today, police said.

The accused came to the nursing home for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani (a form of traditional medicine) practitioner, in his cabin at around 1:45am, they said.

According to a police officer, Akhtar was found in a chair with blood oozing from the head.

A preliminary investigation has indicated the potential involvement of two boys, both around 16 years old, who had visited the three-bed Nima Hospital for a dressing. One of the boys, with a bandaged toe, had also visited the hospital the previous day, according to an officer.

After receiving their treatment, the boys proceeded to Akhtar's cabin. Sometime later, night shift staff members Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot. Parveen rushed to the doctor's cabin and found Akhtar motionless, sitting in a pool of blood.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from cameras in the reception and dressing room of the nursing home.